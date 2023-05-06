Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANDHF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.64 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.