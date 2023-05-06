Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANDHF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.64 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.