Robert R. Grusky Sells 175 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $14,533.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.3 %

STRA opened at $82.11 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

