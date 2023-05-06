River Street Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHM opened at $67.02 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

