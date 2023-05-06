River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,737,969 shares of company stock valued at $156,081,808. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

