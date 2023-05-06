River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.