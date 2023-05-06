River Street Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.