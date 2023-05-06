River Street Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

SOFI opened at $5.16 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

