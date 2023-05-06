River Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 608 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $449.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.32 and a 200-day moving average of $456.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.