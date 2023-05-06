RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,927.52

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,927.52 ($24.08) and traded as high as GBX 2,015.97 ($25.19). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($25.11), with a volume of 208,910 shares trading hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -542.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,930.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,040.28.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is -1,018.77%.

Insider Activity

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Philippe Costeletos acquired 20,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.05) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($522,542.48). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Philippe Costeletos acquired 20,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.05) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($522,542.48). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,910 ($23.86) per share, with a total value of £99,320 ($124,087.96). 38.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.