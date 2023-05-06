Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,790.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

