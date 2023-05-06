Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.
Ridgestone Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.12.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
Ridgestone Mining, Inc engages in the business of exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include the Rebeico Copper-Gold and Guadalupe y Calvo Gold-Silver. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
