Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.62.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

