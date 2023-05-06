Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.62.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.