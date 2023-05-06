Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

