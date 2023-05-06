Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$395.89 million ($2.48) -2.76 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 9.92 -$15.45 million ($1.83) -0.71

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 165.69%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -82.56% -62.79% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,122.89% -212.13% -152.72%

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007, and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.