Reviewing Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -28.12% -43.31% -20.21% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smartsheet and Coro Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $766.91 million 6.76 -$215.64 million ($1.67) -23.43 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet.

89.5% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Coro Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smartsheet and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $49.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Coro Global.

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coro Global beats Smartsheet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

