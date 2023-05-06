REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $13.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG opened at $10.61 on Friday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $630.83 million, a P/E ratio of 265.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

