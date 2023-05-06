Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 660 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

