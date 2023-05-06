Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 580 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in FedEx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

FDX opened at $229.30 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

