Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

