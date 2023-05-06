Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 3,993 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.