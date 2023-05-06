Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 3,499 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 78,491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

