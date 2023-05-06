Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,021 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 397,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 737,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

