Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 1.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $199.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average is $213.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

