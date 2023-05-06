Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

