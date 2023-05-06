Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 153.35%. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.46%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

