Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,190,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 163,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

