Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

