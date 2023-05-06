Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teradata Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teradata in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

