Request (REQ) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Request has a total market cap of $92.08 million and $965,137.13 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.24 or 0.99967056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09508689 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,467,271.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.