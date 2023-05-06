Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.