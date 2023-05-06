Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $243.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

