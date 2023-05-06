Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

