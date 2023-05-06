Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 874 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.45. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.