Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,186 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after buying an additional 279,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

