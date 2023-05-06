Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $843.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $850.04.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.