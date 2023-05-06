Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $843.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $850.04.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total transaction of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

