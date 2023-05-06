Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.