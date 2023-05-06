Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.83.
NYSE:RWT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $645.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
