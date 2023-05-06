RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,747. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.