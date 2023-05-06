Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 307.47% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

