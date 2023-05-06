Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

