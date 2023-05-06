Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $13.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 258,124 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.56% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $290.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

