Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$4.03 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of O stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.95. 3,226,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,884,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

