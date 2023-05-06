R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.77

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.77 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.29). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 93 shares traded.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

