Quilter Plc Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

