Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 490,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 315,104 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $16.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Quanterix by 23.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

