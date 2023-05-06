QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. 10,745,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

