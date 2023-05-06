QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Trimmed by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.78. 10,745,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

