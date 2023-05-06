QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.