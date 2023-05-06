QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.78 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

