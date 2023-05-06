Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.